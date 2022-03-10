Top Stories:
- A deadly crash last night led to a gas leak that shut down a portion of White Lane in southwest Bakersfield, and caused residents at a nearby apartment complex to be temporarily evacuated, after an SUV struck a vehicle
- Body camera video has been released of an officer-involved shooting that took the life of a Bakersfield man in Oildale, on Pierce Road near State Road, on Feb. 9
- A tentative trial date of March 21 has been set and a judge selected for the trial of Matthew Queen, who is accused of torturing and killing a man in what’s become known as the “Bakersfield 3” case