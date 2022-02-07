17 News @ Sunrise 2/7/2022

Top Stories:

  • One person is hospitalized after a shooting Saturday night in south Bakersfield, that stemmed from a fight during an apparent car rally
  • State lawmakers are focused on a surge of street racing and illegal side shows, just days after a suspected street racer crashed on Panama Lane… killing 19-year-old Bianca Flores
  • One of the four suspects charged in connection to the hit and run that killed 16-year-old Angel Berumen is scheduled to be in court today, which coincidently, would also have been Angel’s 17th birthday
