17 News @ Sunrise 2/5/2021

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories:

  • Update on President Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill
  • Majorie Taylor Greene stripped of assignments
  • Johnson & Johnson applies for emergency-use approval for their COVID-19 vaccine
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 02/05/2021” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story