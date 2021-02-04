17 News @ Sunrise 2/4/2021

Top Stories:

  • GOP discusses future for Marjorie Taylor Green
  • A recap of December COVID-19 deaths
  • Bakersfield City Council rescindes backyard hen ordinance
