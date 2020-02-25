Live Now
Procession, services underway for Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa in Delano.

17 News @ Sunrise 2/25/2020

Top Stories:

  • Raymond Figueroa Funeral Service
  • New Coronavirus Quarantine
  • Children’s Miracle Network Pancake Day

