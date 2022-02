BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was struck by a vehicle on California Avenue in Central Bakersfield Tuesday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Around 10:39 p.m. officers were dispatched to the intersection of California Avenue and Chester Lane for a man who had been hit by a vehicle, according to BPD. When police arrived they found a man down in the roadway with severe injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.