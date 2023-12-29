Top stories of the day:
- Victory for Vince Fong. The Assemblymember faced a judge in Sacramento Superior Court yesterday… in his battle to run to replace Congressman Kevin McCarthy.
What this win means for his assembly seat, coming up.
- Wild waves are rocking our coastline, and even with that high surf warning in effect… these beachgoers were caught off guard when a rogue wave came crashing down on their heads in Ventura.
- With DUI arrests surging and revelers getting ready to ring in the new year… we are running down the various ways to get home safely if you plan to drink this holiday weekend… and some of the solutions are even free.