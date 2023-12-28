Top stories of the day:
- Today, the drama over who will replace resigning congressman Kevin McCarthy continues in a Sacramento courtroom. Assemblyman Vince Fong is suing to be allowed on the ballot, after the secretary of state said he can’t legally run.
- Coming home for the holidays is something almost every college kids off to new adventures, looks forward to. It’s a time to catch up and reminisce… and if you’re one of these former Liberty High Football players, a time to give the gift of life.
- As we close out 2023, there is a lot of buzz about what’s going to happen in space in 2024… as NASA and America strap their space dreams to a spacex rocket… we’ll take a look at where we’re headed… and what other countries have planned…