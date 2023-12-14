Top stories of the day:

  • Bakersfield city leaders pass new regulations they hope will help curb a crisis in our kennels.
    Dog overpopulation is leading to dire stress on our rescues and euthanasia of healthy pets.
  • The U.S. House of Representatives passes an impeachment inquiry resolution along party lines – with house republicans voting unanimously in favor. What comes next as we get ready to head into an election year.
  • You know the trees…instead of ornaments, they’re filled with wishes of local children in need. This morning we have the story of a one-time recipient who has since devoted her life to helping others.
