Top stories of the day:
- Bakersfield city leaders pass new regulations they hope will help curb a crisis in our kennels.
Dog overpopulation is leading to dire stress on our rescues and euthanasia of healthy pets.
- The U.S. House of Representatives passes an impeachment inquiry resolution along party lines – with house republicans voting unanimously in favor. What comes next as we get ready to head into an election year.
- You know the trees…instead of ornaments, they’re filled with wishes of local children in need. This morning we have the story of a one-time recipient who has since devoted her life to helping others.