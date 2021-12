BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four Los Angeles residents were arrested after burglarizing a Jersey Mike's Subs in southwest Bakersfield Tuesday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

At 1:38 a.m. an officer was on patrol in the area of Stockdale Highway and Coffee Road when they saw four people leaving through a shattered glass door at the Jersey Mike's Subs. The people ran out of the business and got into a car that was waiting in the area.