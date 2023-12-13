Top stories of the day:
- Online games and social media may seem like child’s play, but to predators, they’re hunting grounds where vulnerable children are a click away. A local mother shares her heartbreaking story… three years after her daughter’s death.
- Police are searching this morning for a student who allegedly brought a gun to West High School yesterday. How the firearm was discovered and what campus officials plan to do today to keep kids safe.
- Assemblyman Vince Fong faces a conundrum over his intentions to run to replace Congressman Kevin McCarthy. First he said he wouldn’t, then he said he would, now it’s unclear if he can.