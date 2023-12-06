Today’s top stories:
- Talking trash with the Kern County supervisors… as local residents protest new garbage collection fees. The county’s decision as they grapple with a costly new state mandate.
- President Biden weighs in on the latest controversy involving his predecessor and has some surprising comments on the thing that would make him less likely to seek his own second term.
- These pups want a home for the holidays and you can help give that to them, even just for a short time. How shelter officials hope a drive-through foster event can help alleviate Christmas crowding and even save some lives.