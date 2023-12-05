Today’s top stories:

  • With the names and faces of hostages in their hands… Jewish community members, local leaders and more came together to pray for the kidnapped Israelis still in Hamas custody.
  • The Wasco High Tigers are getting ready for a play they’ve never tried before, it’s the first state championship game in school history, this Friday.
  • As the Bakersfield Christmas Parade prepares to march down the streets of downtown Bakersfield… we take a look at the history of this festive tradition… dating all the way back to 1937 and the bumps its seen throughout the decades to keep the legacy going.
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 12/05/2023” on Spreaker.