Today’s top stories:
- With the names and faces of hostages in their hands… Jewish community members, local leaders and more came together to pray for the kidnapped Israelis still in Hamas custody.
- The Wasco High Tigers are getting ready for a play they’ve never tried before, it’s the first state championship game in school history, this Friday.
- As the Bakersfield Christmas Parade prepares to march down the streets of downtown Bakersfield… we take a look at the history of this festive tradition… dating all the way back to 1937 and the bumps its seen throughout the decades to keep the legacy going.