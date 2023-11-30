Top stories of the day:
- Local officers arrest 36 people suspected of retail theft across Kern County... we’ll tell you what they found those people with.
- Shocking and sickening videos of animal cruelty are making the rounds on social media and causing an outcry across Kern County.
- Plus Bakersfield officials are trying to reign in our pet overpopulation problem, that’s leading to a devastating situation in our local shelters. The new policies they’re considering on this Thursday November 30 , 2023.