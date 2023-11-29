Today’s top stories:
- It’s become an all too common sight, homeless encampments lining streets, riverbeds and even neighborhoods, and now the state is making nearly $300 million dollars in additional grant money available to clear encampments and get people off the street.
- A local legacy business has closed its doors in the wake of a break-in. What thieves took that will keep Rosemary’s Family Creamery closed until further notice.
- Plus today is the day to make miracles happen on 34th street. It’s the annual Children’s Miracle Network Day of Giving and it’s all about improving medical for kids in Kern County.
How you can become a miracle maker on this Wednesday November 29, 2023.