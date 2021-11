BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The coroner's office has identified two of three people killed in a suspected drunken driving crash on Weedpatch Highway.

Alfonso Arbaca Gaspar, 58, of Maricopa and Denise Melinda Rivera, 31, of Bakersfield died at the scene of Friday's crash at Weedpatch Highway and Smith Road, according to coroner's officials.