BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Don't be alarmed, at 8 a.m. the Kern County Airports Department and local agencies will be holding a large-scale emergency response exercise at Meadows Field Airport.

The exercise will sound and look like there is an actual emergency event taking place at Meadows Field and all local law enforcement, fire departments, EMT services, and other local agencies will be responding to the event, as if it was real.