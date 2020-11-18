17 News @Sunrise 11/18/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories:

  • Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine update
  • President Trump fires cybersecurity official
  • Kevin McCarthy re-elected as Republican leader in Congress
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 11/18/2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story