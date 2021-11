BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Can't decide between Chinese or Vietnamese for dinner, maybe even Singapore-style noodles?

At Oh! Noodles Asian Noodles & Grill, you can choose from all three. The lengthy menu has beef brisket egg noodles and curry chicken with rice, veggie spring rolls and sweet and sour chicken, shrimp rice noodle soup and fried tofu.