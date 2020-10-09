17 News @ Sunrise 10/9/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories:

  • Update on Hurricane Delta
  • Driver suffers major injuries in Northwest Bakersfield collision
  • Edwards Air Force Base holding air show Friday, Saturday
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 10\9\2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story