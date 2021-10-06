17 News @ Sunrise 10/6/2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new analysis from the U.S. Census Bureau, Zillow, and U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reveals Bakersfield housing costs are higher than the national average.

According to the report, median housing costs in Bakersfield came in at about 19 percent of the median household income, at just more than $1,400 a month. That compares to about 17 percent, or $1,100, nationwide.