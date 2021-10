BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol suspects alcohol may be a factor in a deadly crash that killed a 24-year-old Arvin woman on Sunday.

The crash happened just before 12 p.m. on Comanche Drive near Edison Highway. CHP says the woman didn't stop at a stop sign, lost control and hit another vehicle and motorcycle. A couple and a little girl in the other vehicle sustained minor to moderate injuries, and the motorcycle rider was not hurt.