17 News @ Sunrise 10/26/2021

Top Stories:

  • Wicked weather uprooted trees, caused crashes and created dangerous hazards throughout Kern County yesterday
  • Today the Board of Supervisors will hear public comment on preliminary maps ahead of this November’s redistricting
