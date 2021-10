It's been 10 months and there are still no answers on the whereabouts of Orson and Orrin West, but the boys' biological family is still holding out hope they'll be found safe.

"I don't want my kids to be deceased, I want them to come back home because my kids is all I got," Charles Pettus, biological father to the West boys, said. "After my parents go, it's just me and my kids."