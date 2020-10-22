Skip to content
17 News @ Sunrise 10/22/2020
KGET Podcasts
by:
Marisel Maldonado
Posted:
Oct 22, 2020 / 07:20 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Oct 22, 2020 / 07:20 AM PDT
Top Stories:
Man accused of firing paintball gun at Bakersfield Trump rally, arrested in Northern California after escaping hospital
Fatal motorcycle crash on Kern Canyon Road
FBI announces foreign interference in the 2020 presidential election
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 10/22/2020” on Spreaker.