BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) - A man was shot in the leg at VIP Lounge early Tuesday morning, according to Bakersfield Police Department.

Police say they received a report of a shooting just before 2:00 a.m. at VIP Lounge. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. The man was taken to Kern Medical for treatment, according to police. His condition is unknown at this time.