17 News @ Sunrise 1/7/2022

Top Stories:

  • The community is invited to attend the funeral services today for two siblings who were killed by a suspected impaired driver as they stood at a street corner
  • The search continues this morning for a wanted man considered armed and dangerous. Police say 19 year old Christian Gaines and 2 others are accused of shooting and killing Justin Anthony Griffin Jr. back on November 3rd.
  • Los Angeles county firefighters are mourning one of their own, killed in the line of duty yesterday morning
