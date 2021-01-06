17 News @ Sunrise 1/6/2021

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories:

  • Georgia Senate run-off elections update
  • Electoral count protests
  • Local hospitals initiate crisis plan
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 01/06/2021” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story