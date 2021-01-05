17 News @ Sunrise 1/5/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories:

  • Georgia Senate run-off elections today
  • Cal City missing boys update
  • Brimhall triple fatal crash follow-up
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 01/05/2021” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story