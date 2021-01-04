17 News @ Sunrise 1/4/2021

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories:

  • President Trump’s phone call
  • First homicides of 2021
  • Cal City missing boys update
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 01/04/2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story