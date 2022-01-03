17 News @ Sunrise 1/3/2022

Top Stories:

  • A suspect is in a unknown condition, and a police dog is in a veterinary hospital, after an officer-involved shooting in McFarland
  • A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck yesterday evening in western Kern County
