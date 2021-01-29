17 News @ Sunrise 1/29/2021

Top Stories:

  • Kern County Bar Association’s First Latina President
  • “The Little Things” Features Denzel Washington as KCSO Deputy
  • Two Hospitalized in Snyder Ln. Shooting
