17 News @ Sunrise 1/27/2021

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories:

  • Biden Administration to buy more vaccines
  • BPD firearm arrest
  • ADAKC Digital Drive
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 01/27/2021” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story