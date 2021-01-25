17 News @ Sunrise 1/25/2021

Top Stories:

  • I-5, Hwy. 58 closed due to snow and ice
  • Gov. Newsom expected to lift regional stay-at-home order
  • UK COVID-19 variant could be deadlier
