17 News @ Sunrise 1/24/2022

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A 9-month-old baby overdosed on fentanyl on Friday in east Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Just before 3 p.m. on Jan. 21, police were called out to a residence on Lake Street near Beale Avenue for a 9-month-old baby not breathing, according to BPD. When officers arrived they said they located an unresponsive baby. The baby was transported to the local hospital where it was determined that the baby was suffering from a fentanyl overdose.