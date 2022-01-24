17 News @ Sunrise 1/24/2022

Top Stories:

  • We could soon learn the fate of convicted murderer Jamie Osuna.. with a judge scheduled to rule on his competency later today
  • California Highway Patrol says it seized 90 pounds of marijuana near its headquarters in Buttonwillow
