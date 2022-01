BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Two people were arrested Sunday night after getting into a fight with Studio Movie Grill employees and allegedly hitting an employee with a gun, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, police were dispatched to Studio Movie Grill for reports of a fight involving a gun between two people and multiple Studio Movie Grill employees, according to BPD. When deputies arrived they were advised that multiple employees were assaulted and a man had pulled out a gun and struck an employee with it.