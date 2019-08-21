17 News @ Sunrise 08/21/2019

Podcast - 17 News at Sunrise

Today’s Sunrise Top Stories:

  • NorCal Plane Crash
  • Digital Parenting
  • Dolores Huerta Arrested
  • Matthew Queen Charges

Produced By: Paul Dykes

