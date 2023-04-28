Top Stories

– As we all brace for potential floods, preparations for accelerated snowmelt are already underway at Isabella Lake, the Kern River Oil Field and throughout Kern County

– The dramatic reduction in river flows offered a grim, yet hopeful opportunity for search and rescue volunteers to find the body of a missing man

– A significant development in the special counsel’s probe into former President Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election and his role in the January 6th riot at the capitol