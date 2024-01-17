Top stories of the day:
- The battle for the republican presidential nomination moves on to New Hampshire.
Former president Trump back on the campaign trail after spending yesterday in a NewYork courtroom, how his legal troubles could affect his chances of taking the nomination.
- Complaints are growing online that Bakersfield Police officers are using spotlights to illuminate vehicles at night, while drivers are behind the wheel. One driver says it happened to him and the incident could’ve been deadly.
- The spring semester at Cal State Bakersfield is about to begin… but will students be alone in the classrooms? The union representing CSUB professors, lecturers, coaches, librarians, and counselors is calling for a strike.