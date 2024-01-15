Top stories of the day:
- A good Samaritan is being credited with saving lives when a family’s home went up in flames yesterday in northwest Bakersfield… how everyone managed to escaped the massive inferno, even as it spread to a second home.
- The first nominating contest of the 2024 presidential campaign is upon us.
Republican voters in Iowa will caucus tonight to pick their state’s nominee.
But coming up, we’ll tell you why some are concerned the weather could keep many voters away.
- After barely making it into the playoffs Bakersfield native Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers are on their way to the second round. It marks a first for Love and Bakersfield… in fact… the win marks a *number of firsts- we’ll break it all down.