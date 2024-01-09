Top Stories of the day:
- The date is set to fill Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s remaining term and it means we could see up to four elections for the seat just this year.
- Kern County kennels are in crisis… and even if you can’t adopt, there’s a way you can help.
One local shelter is in desperate need of a specific type of bed, that could help make a shelter dog’s stay a little less “ruff.”
- It was a devastating scene on interstate five over the weekend but an act of kindness shone through the wreckage of this 30-car pileup, we’ll show you the local man behind the thoughtful act.