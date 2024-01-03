Top stories of the day:
- County health officials say they expect to see an uptick in covid, flu and RSV cases following the holidays. How these viruses are spreading locally…and what you need to do if you get sick.
- While our local animal shelters are over-capacity, a glimmer of hope at the end of the year. How many furry friends found their forever home.
- Where’s the snow? While the first healthy storm sweeps across the state, officials say they’re concerned about the snow pack. What they’re predicting for the rest of the year…