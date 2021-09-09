17 News @ Noon 9/9/2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A group of attorneys called a letter from the Fresno bishop read to parishioners Sunday "rambling, misleading, frankly bizarre" and written with the purpose of retaliating against former priest Craig Harrison.

"His obsessive fixation on Craig is troubling, and we are praying not only for the bishop's health, but also that he begins to follow Christ's teachings and be honest with the faithful," the statement authored by local attorneys Kyle J. Humphrey, David A. Torres, H.A. Sala, Craig Edmonston, Jared Thompson and Danielle Humphrey says.