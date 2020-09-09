17 News @ Noon 9/9/2020

Noon Top Stories:

  • Kern County Public Health reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 169 cases
  • Update on wildfires burning throughout the state
  • Los Angeles County announces Halloween restrictions
