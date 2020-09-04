17 News @ Noon 9/4/2020

Noon Top Stories:

  • Bakersfield Police investigating drive-by shooting in south Bakersfield that left two men wounded
  • Kern County Public Health reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 95 cases
  • Kern County now at 91 homicides this year
