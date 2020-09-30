17 News @ Noon 9/30/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Noon Top Stories:

  • Kaleb Kessinger sentenced for killing girlfriend’s 2-year-old son
  • Kern County Public Health reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 55 cases
  • Free COVID-19 testing outside KGET today
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 9/30/2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story