17 News @ Noon 9/30/2019

Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • District Attorney investigating alleged financial mismanagement by Kern County Fair officials
  • Congressman Kevin McCarthy speaks to 60 Minutes about impeachment inquiry
  • Vigil set for tonight for Sikh deputy slain in Texas
