17 News @ Noon 9/3/2020

Noon Top Stories:

  • Kern County Public Health reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 161 cases
  • Statewide Flex Alert issued through Labor Day weekend
  • BBQ fundraiser held for Kern Secret Witness
