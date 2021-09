BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local man makes a discovery that sends him on a mission to bring a woman home. But the catch is, this woman died nearly 20 years ago.

Hazel Thuman was cremated in Santa Barbara after she passed away in 2002. Ash Reinhardt found her ashes this month, in a box, tossed into an alley in East Bakersfield. Now, Reinhardt's on a mission to bring Hazel home. He says he was walking back to his apartment after donating blood when he found a white bag in an alley behind Goodman Street in northeast Bakersfield. There was a box inside that bag.