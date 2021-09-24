17 News @ Noon 9/24/2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- In the spring of 2020, Superior Court Judge Kenneth C. Twisselman II was taken by surprise when a couple local attorneys asked if they could meet him in his chambers, and if it would be all right to bring a photographer.

Not sure what to expect, he agreed. He was then informed the Kern County Bar Association had selected him to receive the prestigious Bench and Bar Award, the highest honor bestowed locally among those in the legal profession. A few photos were taken to mark the occasion.